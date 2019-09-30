Fire and Rescue

SEP. 27 to SEP. 30
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:36 to 5:39 p.m., 2255 S Collegiate Drive.
5:05 to 5:20 a.m., 254 NE 28th St.
12:53 to 1:14 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
11:12 a.m. to 1:06 p.m., 4482 Highway 1924.
Grass/Brush Fire
1:23 to 1:27 p.m., 2300 Clarksville St.
First Responder - Paris
8:40 to 8:50 a.m., 2568 Bonham St.
9:31 to 9:38 a.m., 624 NE 34th St.
12:23 to 12:29 p.m., 3850 Lamar Ave.
2:11 to 2:17 p.m., 1800 FM 195.
2:29 to 2:52 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
2:49 to 3:03 p.m., 331 E Price St.
2:57 to 3:36 p.m., 252 SW 19th St.
3:39 to 3:49 p.m.,243 NE 12th St.
4:04 to 4:27 p.m., 3150 Dogwood Lane.
5:49 to 5:59 p.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
5:54 to 6:10 p.m., 245 SE 33rd St.
8:54 to 9:06 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
9:00 to 9:16 a.m., 2470 SE 40th St.
10:24 to 11:09 a.m., 175 SW 45th St.
11:02 to 11:32 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:31 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., 2265 Sycamore St.
12:27 to 12:36 p.m., 403 BTW.
1:02 to 1:25 p.m., 601 E Hickory St.
2:41 to 2:52 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
4:25 to 4:53 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
6:27 to 6:45 p.m., 658 NW 3rd St.
7:21 to 7:32 p.m., 831 W Austin St.
8:03 to 8:18 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
4:04 to 4:29 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
6:27 to 6:43 p.m., 409 BTW.
3:36 to 4:00 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
5:55 to 6:02 a.m., 2685 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
12:09 to 1:30 a.m., 4300 N Main St.
Public Service
9:30 to 9:42 a.m., 405 SW 5th St.
6:08 to 8:05 p.m., 601 E Hickory St.
6:12 to 6:23 p.m., 5050 SE Loop 286.
7:39 to 8:01 p.m., 839 NE 14th St.
1:53 to 2:06 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
5:09 to 5:46 p.m., 3540 Lamar Ave.
Staff Reports
