Karen Lee Gough Lamberson, 54, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Services are not planned at this time.
Karen, the daughter of Eddie Hollis Gough and Rebecca Hancock Gough, was born on March 25, 1965, in Paris.
She graduated from Paris High School.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Hollis Gough; a sister, Kay Roth; and her maternal grandparents, Morgan and Kathryn Hancock.
Survivors include her mother, Rebecca Gough, of Paris; a daughter, Kara Vines and husband, Lanny, of Coahoma; a sister, Kathy Ward and husband, Ross, of Blossom; a granddaughter, Kenleigh Janeway, of Coahoma; along with two nephews, Ryan Glover and wife, Courtney and Michael Glover and wife, Haley.
The family requests that memorials be made to New Hope Center, 450 4th Street S. W., Paris, TX 75460.
