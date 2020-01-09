Good morning, Red River Valley!
Here we are, the day before the main event we're all watching for, that being a severe weather system posing all dangerous weather hazards. Today, though, we'll have clouds and areas of drizzle, though not everywhere will see rain as showers are expected to be isolated. Don't be surprised, though, to hear a rumble of thunder in the afternoon as the atmospheric cap begins to erode.
Today's high will get to about 65 degrees, and it will be windy with winds around 15 mph coming from the south and gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
That'll rise to 60% heading into the overnight, with the chance that precipitation will come in a thunderstorm rising after midnight. We're not going to lose much of the daytime heating as the low is expected to fall only to 61. Gusty winds will continue overnight as well.
As a deep and highly amplified mid-atmospheric low spreads over the region, a surface low will develop over the Texas Panhandle and shift to the northeast. As it does, a cold front is expected to drive southeast across North and Central Texas, according to the weather service. Strong lift combined with ample moisture and instability is expected to allow for the development of widespread showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.
"Initially, some thunderstorms may develop out ahead of the Pacific front near and east of Interstate 35/35W, but they will be fighting a cap in the form of an elevated mixed layer noted on forecast soundings around 700 mb. If any discrete thunderstorms do develop and persist, they will likely become supercellular, and will be capable of producing tornadoes (perhaps strong), large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and damaging outflow wind gusts in excess of 60 mph," the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth warns.
The latest maps from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center have placed the western half of Lamar County, Fannin County and Delta County on the outer most western edge of the area where the most severe storms are expected. The eastern half of Lamar County and Red River County are inside that zone.
Expect a high of around 70 Friday, and when thunderstorms form, heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region, in effect from noon Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.
"To summarize, the most likely timeframe for severe weather is expected to be from Friday evening through the mid to late morning hours of Saturday. All severe weather threats are in play: tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail. In addition, the multiple rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to an isolated flooding threat, especially along and north of Interstate 30 where storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible," stated the NWS in Shreveport, Louisiana, which covers Red River County.
And when we're done with the storms, temperatures will fall fast - enough so that we could see snow flurries early Saturday morning. Friday's overnight low will be around 34, and as rain remains possible through 7 a.m. Saturday, coupled with chilly northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, the wind chill may allow for some snow to fall, though it won't stick around long as the high gets to around 43.
Get weather ready, and be prepared for the worst. Stay dry today and try to have a wonderful Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.