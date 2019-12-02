Good morning, Red River Valley!
With high pressure comfortably in place and winds coming in from the northwest, we can expect a beautifully sunny, but cool day. As we wake, there will be patches of frost as the overnight low dipped to around 32. The frost should melt by about 9 a.m. as temperatures climb to an afternoon high of 51.
Tonight will be similar to last night, clear with a low around 35. There will be a calm wind from the south after midnight that will aid in the next climb of daily highs, starting with a high of 61 on Tuesday. Wednesday should be warmer, up to about 66, before Thursday's high of 68. Chances are growing that the region will next see rain Thursday afternoon/evening as another cool front from the Pacific region slides into the area.
It's Monday - start the work week off right with a smile. Have a great day!
