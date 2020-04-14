Paris City Council voted unanimously Monday to extend a disaster declaration issued March 19 through May 26 along with subsequent mayoral proclamations.
The disaster declaration ensures Paris remains eligible for federal or state funding to reimburse the city for expenses incurred as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Council action, by video conference, extends the recommendation to continue social distancing with crowds not to exceed 10 people along with a recommendation for residents to wear masks when out in public. A youth curfew between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect as does the order for face masks to be worn by all nursing home personnel.
Councilors also approved the extension of an administrative order that closed public parks with the exception of Trail de Paris and the walking track at Dragon Park.
The council discussed at length whether to open the walking tracks at Leon Williams Park and Oak Park but decided to keep both closed. Councilor Derreck Hughes said opening the Leon Williams walking track would lead to too many people at one time and Councilor Renae Stone expressed concern that parents using the Oak Park track would leave children to play on the playground equipment.
During warm weather, Hughes said large crowds continue to gather in District 2, which is bordered by 19th Street NW on the west, NE Loop 286 on the north, Fitzhugh Avenue and 5th Street NE on the east and E. Houston, West Washington and Bonham streets on the south.
“The youth in my district are gathering with multiple gang fights with over 100 youth at one time,” Hughes said.
In replying, the mayor asked, “It’s a problem, Mr. Hughes, but just how heavy-handed do we want to be?” Clifford recommended that police approach groups and ask them to disperse.
“I would hope they would look out for their own safety and the safety of their friends and relatives,” the mayor said.
