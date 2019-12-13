TODAY
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
SATURDAY
Reno Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival: Noon to 5 p.m., Reno Kiwanis Park.
Wassail Fest: 1 to 7 p.m., downtown Paris.
Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. Hot pancake breakfast with all the trimmings, children get to pick a gift from under the tree, tell Santa what they want for Christmas and get their pictures made with Santa.Tickets, $10 for children, $5 for adults, children must be accompanied by an adult and all people entering facility must have a ticket including infants and grandparents; tickets first come-first served at City of Paris Public Works Office, 50 W. Hickory St. or at the Santa Hut on the square; presented by City of Paris Recreation Department
Project Deport Christmas Parade: 4 p.m., lineup is at 3:30 p.m. at Roadside Park.
Living Nativity: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., free drive-thru at Providence Baptist Church, 4680 FM 195, Paris.
Christmas at the Maxey House: 6 to 9 p.m., 812 S. Church St., Victorian Christmas traditions in a decorated historic house, $5, call 903-785-5716.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m, Aerobis; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
Paris Elks Lodge No. 2433: Christmas party for special needs children, 9 to 11:30 a.m., for younger children, 6 to 8 p.m. for older children. Santa at both events.
TUESDAY
PrimeTime: 0 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Alzheimer’s Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m.. Crochet; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
