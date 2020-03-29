Sandy Ruth Cato Lindsey, 54, of Paris, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home while surrounded by loved ones.
A private graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to the executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, friends are asked to consider this a come and go event.
Sandy, the daughter of Roger and Ruth Stansell Cato, was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Paris.
She attended North Lamar High School and worked in cell phone sales for more than ten years. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family and had a loving and humorous personality.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Brooklynn Townsend; a son-in-law, Donnie Larkin; and a niece, Amanda Lindsey.
Survivors include four children, Aaron Wilkerson and wife, Miranda, Ryan Wilkerson and wife, Gaby, Whitney Crossland and husband, Travis, and Payton Barnes and husband, Anthony, grandchildren, Victoria and Lizzy Wilkerson, Keaton Larkin, Emberlee and Gracelynn Crossland, Jaylee, Ollie and Coby Barnes and Nickolas Brem; several aunts, uncles and cousins; along with a host of friends who remained close during her last days.
