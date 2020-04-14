In an attempt to handle the astronomical increase in the number of Texans filing for unemployment benefits, the Texas Workforce Commission has opened two additional call centers and added 1,000 people to its unemployment insurance offices.
The commission is working on opening a third call center, for a total of seven. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. People can apply to work at a Texas Workforce Commission call center at workintexas.com.
The 1,000 new workers include people who shifted from other Texas Workforce Commission departments and 100 emergency hires. The commission is also starting to train volunteer staff from state House and Senate offices, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the agency.
Last week, the Texas Workforce Commission received 14 million calls, slightly down from 15 million calls the week before. But 90% of people who are able to file do so online.
Originally, the commission only had five servers to handle traffic to its website, but as of last week, it has 20, as people continue to run into the website crashing or not being able to process requests. People who haven’t been able to file their claims for unemployment benefits will be able to receive backdated payments as far back as March 8, depending on when they lost employment.
Since the week ending March 14, 1.1. million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits, “a year and a half worth of claims in less than a month,” Gamez said. The commission has paid out $408 million in benefits, and the commission ensures that everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits will receive payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.