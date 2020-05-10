Wrong Willie killed the outboard and his boat drifted close to a wooded shore. I was in the bow, six feet away. Behind us, Doc killed his own engine. He and Jerry Wayne also floated in close to the shallows. It was a fishing spot that we couldn’t access any other way.
We were there for crappie, and to see what method was most effective. Back in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, we’d gotten into a discussion about crappie baits and bets were made.
Unfortunately, Delbert P. Axelrod, who possesses only a slightly larger intellect than crappie, joined us in his own boat and floated nearby. While I took the tried and true old-fashioned live worm on a cane pole strategy, Delbert rustled around in his daypack.
Wrong Willie tied on a curly tail jig, while Doc opted for minnows, or grinners as he calls them. Jerry Wayne professed to be a rooster-tail aficionado.
I opened my box of live worms, dug from the garden and plucked one from the dirt. Glancing to the side, I watched Delbert take a container of hand sanitizer from his daypack and squirt some onto his hands.
He shuddered when he saw me threading the worm onto my hook.
“Think of all the germs on your hand right now.”
“Germs are good for you.”
His eyes widened and he squirted more clear goo onto his hands.
“How? They’re germs.”
“We can’t kill all the germs on us. We’ll die.”
Delbert plucked a mask from his daypack and produced a small bottle.
“Haven’t you watched the news? People are getting sick.” He sprinkled some clear fluid on the mask and hooked the loops over his ears.
“Look, our bodies have to build up immunities to everything we encounter,” Doc launched into an explanation. “We have to be exposed to bacteria, germs and viruses every day. That’s the thing that’s been bothering me about this isolation process, other than the economy. If we stay inside for a month or two, our immune systems will start to weaken and then we’ll have more trouble than we started with.”
Thirty yards away, Jerry Wayne caught a nice, fat crappie. He gripped it, removed the hook and dropped the fish into his live well. Delbert noticed and held up his bottle of hand sanitizer.
“Hey, Jerry Wayne, rinse your hands off and squirt some of this on.”
His voice sounded funny through the mask.
In response, Jerry Wayne licked his fingers and dropped the lure back down beside the submerged tree.
“Urk!” Delbert opened a new package of lures and carefully took one out.
I wiped the worm juice on the leg of my pants and lowered the long cane pole into some nearby brush. The bobber had barely touched the surface of the water before the pole’s tip bent and I had a fish.
Willie flipped his jig into the water, then fished a can from the cooler and cracked the top. Once again Delbert offered his sanitizer, and when he saw Willie lick the metal top, he shivered.
He used more to clean his hands and then scratched his cheek, forgetting the mask. It slipped and he sighed.
“I keep doing that.”
He removed the mask, used a wipe to clean his face, then sprinkled more of the clear liquid on the mask and replaced it.
His eyes widened for a moment, and he took an impressive coughing spell. He had to remove it to get some air, and in the process, touched his nose. Once again, off with the face covering while Doc, Jerry Wayne, Willie and I all caught fish.
Delbert’s lure still hadn’t touched the water.
By the time Delbert was finished, the mask almost dripped. He shuddered again as I pinched a worm in half, threaded it onto a hook, wiped the hand again and picked up half a baloney sandwich and took a bite.
Delbert drifted closer.
“Gurk! Rev! Your hands have worm guts on them.”
I agreed.
“Not to mention bacteria from the dirt and from launching the boat, loading all the gear and scratching.”
For emphasis, I scratched my nose.
Doc removed his fish and watched the protective procedure that was getting annoying.
“Delbert, I understand the hand sanitizer idea, even though I don’t agree with it, but what is that you’re sprinkling on the mask?”
“It’s an idea I came up with.” He secured it over his ears and this time his eyes rolled back in his head. His boat bumped ours and worried that he was going to pass out, Doc reached across the edge of both boats and snatched the mask from his face, nearly taking an ear with it. Delbert gasped and Doc sniffed the wet material.
“This smells like alcohol.”
“It is.” Delbert coughed into his elbow, then sneezed. “I read where it’s an excellent defense against all viruses.”
“His lungs must be nice and sterile,” Jerry Wayne said.
Doc hung the face covering onto the end of Delbert’s fishing rod, reached into his tackle box, plucked out a lighter, and touched the flame to the material that exploded into a bright blue flame.
He handed the torch back and pushed the other boat away.
“Now, while you keep your distance, the rest of us are going to fish, and I don’t want to hear another word about it.”
“At least I’m maintaining my distance,” Delbert called.
Doc rolled his eyes.
“Staying out of my reach is what’s keeping you alive right now. And it’s the only thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.