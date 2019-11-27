Paris police arrested 31-year-old Draymar Bernard Mays of Paris in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday. Mays was involved in an altercation and was found to have two warrants.
One warrant charged Mays with failing to appear for a child support hearing and the other was a Denton County warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity.
Mays was later taken to the Lamar County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.
One man arrested on felony DWI warrant
Tommy Ray Nichols, 50, of Paris, was arrested Tuesday at his residence in the 900 block of South Main Street at 3:37 p.m. on a bond surrender warrant. The warrant stemmed from a felony arrest where he had been charged with driving while intoxicated-third or more.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Online records show he was still in jail Wednesday morning.
Paris man arrested on burglary warrant
At 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police arrested 24-year-old Damien Demetrio Garcia of Paris at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from an investigation of a report Garcia had entered a room in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue this past weekend and had stolen a person’s property while the person was asleep.
Garcia was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning.
Police investigate report of robbery/assault
Paris police responded to a robbery in the 1600 block of East Sherman Street at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday and were told a black man assaulted a woman and took her cellphone. The complainant reported the suspect was wearing a red hoodie and had knocked her to the ground and kicked her several times before grabbing her cellphone.
The suspect was last seen running west on Sherman Street. The incident is under investigation.
Investigation continues in report burglary
At 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600 block of Bonham Street after it was reported a known 18-year-old man had kicked in the front door and had assaulted a 19-year-old complainant.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 111 calls for service and arrested nine persons on Tuesday.
