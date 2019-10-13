Renate Trappe Bell, 80, of Paris, formerly of Denton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th, at First United Methodist Church in Denton, 201 S. Locust St., Denton, TX, withthe Rev. Kake Nations as officiant.
Mrs. Bell, the daughter of Franz and Else Trappe, was born June 4, 1939, in Bochum, Germany.
She met a young Army dentist, Dr. Ben H. Bell, when he was stationed in Germany. In 1964. She moved to the United States and the couple were married. They made their home in Hollis, Oklahoma, and later Grove, Oklahoma, where Dr. Bell practiced until his death in 2010.
In Hollis, she owned and operated a gift store. Renate was an artist; painting China and oil paintings. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Denton Newcomers Society.
Until 2018, Renate was active at First United Methodist Church in Denton. She relocated to Paris to be near her son, John, and his family.
Survivors include her son, John Bell and wife, Sherry, of Paris; two grandchildren, Jaxon Bell and Spencer Bell; along with a brother, Wolfgang Trappe of Bochum, Germany.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to the Searchers Class Mission Fund, c/o First United Methodist Church of Denton.
To leave a message o r tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com
