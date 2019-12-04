DEC. 5
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 7 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. Balfour senior meeting, taking announcement and cap and gown orders during both lunch periods
DEC. 6
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 7 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road. PTO Meeting: 9 a.m., in the library.
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. 6:30 p.m., Band Banquet, first United Methopdist church.
Everett Elementary School: 7:50 a.m., PTO Donuts with Dads, cafeteria.
DEC. 7
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 2 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
North Lamar High School: Band Christmas Parade.
DEC. 8
Paris High School: “The Addams Family: The Musical,” 2 p.m.,Wegar Auditorium, PJHS, 2400 Jefferson Road.
DEC. 9
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. NLISD Board, 6 p.m., administration office.
DEC. 10
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. Higgins Eelementary School: Kindergarten visits the North Pole.
Parker Elementary School: Pictures with Santa.
Stone Middle School: 6 p.m., Christmas Band Concert, NLHS auditorium
DEC. 11
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public.
Everett Elementary School: Pictures with Santa.
Higgins Elementary School: PPCD, ECC and Pre-K visit the North Pole.
Bailey Intermediate School: 8:30 a.m., Spelling Bee, library.
