HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove Parent Teacher Organization will host its second Warrior Fun Run on Saturday at Honey Grove ISD, 1206 N. 17th St.
Vendors and food will be available starting at 3 p.m., the run will be at 5 p.m. and the street party will be at 6 p.m. Afterwards, a fire truck will hose down participants at 6:30 p.m.
Events include a chalk art contest from 3 to 5 p.m. Contestants must bring their own chalk and entry to decorate a parking spot costs $5. The winner will get a $50 Walmart gift card.
Macon Atkinson
