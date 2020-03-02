Cub Scouts Pack 6006, known locally as Pack 6, hosted a Pinewood Derby on Saturday, a week before the Two Rivers District annual derby. Joining them were Pack 2, committe chairman and former cubmaster Trevelyn Marsh.
This year, 10 of the 18 registered scouts participated in Den Races and an Overall Pack Race. The overall winners were: Case Rameriz-Melton, Webelos Scout; Colby Peterson, Webelos Scout; and Piper Allen, Tiger Scout.
Den awards were made by Nathaniel Alwardt, Bear Scout, and his mother, Cubmaster Kristen Alwardt.
“Being in Cub Scouts is a great family activity. Unlike sports, parents do not just sit on the sidelines and watch as a few adults coach. In Cub Scouts, you are involve in the process of earning adventures and electives-especially this time of year when we have our Pinewood Derby Races. Parents have to help these guys cut their cars, then oversee them in the sanding, painting and designing process. Parents and Scouts alike feel a great sense of pride when their car wins,” Marsh said.
Pack 6006, chartered by First United Methodist Church of Paris, has been chartered for over 25 years. A lot of local youth have grown up in this pack, Marsh said.
On Saturday, the Two Rivers District will conduct the annual District Pinewood Derby, hosted by Paris Chevrolet. Check-in will be from 9 to 11 a.m., and races will begin at 11:30 a.m. They will host Den Races (Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears, Webelos, and Arrow of Light Webelos) and a Renegade Race, where leaders and parents can race a car.
Cub Scouts earn belt loops, similar to Boy Scouts badges, for completing activities and learning new skills. Cub Scouts range from kindergarten to fifth-grade students, and graduates move onto the Boy Scouts program.
For information about the local Cub Scouts, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/pack6paristx.
