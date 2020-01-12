• Cody Hohenberger, a freshman mass communication major at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, from Paris, Texas, has been named to the school’s fall dean’s list.
The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
• More than 370 students earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester, earning recognition on the Southern Arkansas University president’s list.
Those from this area include:
Hogan Goodson, senior, athletic training, Blossom;
Darel Ricks, senior, university studies, Bogata;
Mackenzie Downs, junior, political science, Bonham;
Trention Croke, freshman, chemical engineering, Detroit; and
Courtney Hunter, senior, K-6 STEM elementary education, Pattonville.
