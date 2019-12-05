DEC. 4 to DEC. 5
Paris Police Department
Felix Trevino Vasquez Jr., 39: Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Tatyanna Curtjinere Tyson, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causes bodily injury.
Sheri Ann Jansen, 42: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Heather Michelle Boyett, 40: Property theft less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Marshall Allen Fox, 41: Violation of parole, jail nisi/prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Christopher Don Thompson, 27: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, fugitive from justice/parole violation.
Charles Ray Miles Jr., 37: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Justin Maroney, 27: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Miachel Allen Coker, 52: Property theft $2,500-30,000.
