Lilly Lewis, a Paris resident, has been selected to join a six-week program in Shawnee, Oklahoma, focused on the government, culture and economic development of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
The Potawatomi Leadership Program brings a group of 10 promising young tribal members from around the world to Shawnee to learn about the government, culture and economic development of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Tribal members are selected based on academic qualifications, a series of essays and a letter of recommendation.
“I chose to apply for PLP after watching how much my brother learned when he participated a few years ago,” Lewis said. “Through him, I learned all about how much CPN could do for me, and more importantly, ways I could give back to the tribe.”
Lilly is a sophomore at the University of Texas at Dallas and was editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook. She attended a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp and enjoys running cross country in her free time.
“The students who attend this program and learn about their nation and culture will definitely be leaders of our nation,” Vice Chairwoman Linda Capps said. “I think that’s the impact that the PLP will have on the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.”
At its core, the Potawatomi Nation strives to give interns an accurate perception of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation as a whole and cultivate talent from within to ensure that younger generations are prepared for a role in the future governance of their tribe. By the end of the program, the students have gained a comprehensive knowledge of individual tribal components, as well as how they fit into the larger puzzle of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
