Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Edward Ryan Brook, 36: Driving while intoxicated.
David Frank Dunham, 32: Interfering with public duties, false report to police officers/law enforcement employee.
Paris Police Department
Trevor Wyatt McDonald, 29: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams.
