NOV. 16 to NOV. 18
Paris Police Department
Cody Wayne Roberts, 26: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence, assault causes bodily injury, terroristic threat of family/household.
Alante Laron Ginyard, 26: Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction, violating bond/protective order, assault on a family/house member by impeding breathing, assault causes bodily injury to date/family/household member, failure to identify fugitive from justice, resisting arrest/search/transport.
Dakota Lindsey, 21: Assault causes bodily injury.
Joey Ernest Wilson, 46: Assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
Marcus Daniel Ellis, 48: Assault of a family/house member by impeding breathing, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
Shannon Jo Cooper,38: False report to police/law enforcement.
Michael Lee Smith, 30: Driving while intoxicated.
Traci Denise Abron, 36: Driving while intoxicated.
James Alan Birkett, 48: Public intoxication.
Leagh Marrie Eckles, 34: Violation of parole.
Levin Dalton Frazier, 25: Violation of parole.
Department of Public Safety
Christian Gage Payton, 25: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment.
Celso Velazquez -Garcia, 41: No driver’s license (when unlicensed).
