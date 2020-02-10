HONEY GROVE — A Fannin County deputy walked away with only bumps and bruises after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled multiple times Saturday night, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Frank Deater said.
Matthew Morales was responding to a call out in the county when he lost control and rolled his vehicle several times, Deater said. Honey Grove Fire Department and Bonham EMS responded to the scene. Morales was transported via EMS to Paris Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and treatment for minor injuries. He was released that same day.
All of Morales’ safety equipment “worked like it was supposed to,” Deater said.
“He was very lucky,” Deater said.
Morales suffered only cuts and bruises, and he will return to duty in a few days after being cleared by his doctor, Deater said.
The sheriff’s office is glad he is alright, and is looking forward to him returning to service, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.