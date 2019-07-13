Great Saturday morning, Red River Valley!
As Tropical Storm Barry lashes away at Louisiana's coast, areas near and east Interstate 35 will have a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm after 1 p.m. "due to a far outer band associated" with the storm, National Weather Service meteorologists said. Any precipitation should be isolated and no severe weather is expected.
Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will return to 100 thanks to the humidity. We can expect a wind from the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20. Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 74.
Sunday should be partly sunny with a high near 88, thanks to those cool winds from the north. It will continue to be somewhat gusty as Barry marches further inland just off to our east.
Now there's only one thing left to do: Have the best Saturday yet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.