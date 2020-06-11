Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're off to another cool summer start with the 6 a.m. temperature of 60 degrees, but don't be fooled — it's summer and it will soon feel like it. Today will be sunny with a high near 86. The cooler high temp will come courtesy of a cool northeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight will cool back off to about 64 under clear skies.
Temperatures will get close to 90 degrees under Friday's sun, and we'll see the mercury climb above 90 on a sunny Saturday. Basically, we've got high pressure building, and it will likely keep us dry, sunny and hot for the next seven to 10 days. Nights will feel nice and cool, with lows around 66.
Enjoy your Thursday!
