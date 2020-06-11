Thursday Weather.jpg
Another warm and dry day can be expected today. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, but low humidity of 20-30 percent will keep conditions tolerable by mid-June standards.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

We're off to another cool summer start with the 6 a.m. temperature of 60 degrees, but don't be fooled — it's summer and it will soon feel like it. Today will be sunny with a high near 86. The cooler high temp will come courtesy of a cool northeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight will cool back off to about 64 under clear skies.

Temperatures will get close to 90 degrees under Friday's sun, and we'll see the mercury climb above 90 on a sunny Saturday. Basically, we've got high pressure building, and it will likely keep us dry, sunny and hot for the next seven to 10 days. Nights will feel nice and cool, with lows around 66.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

