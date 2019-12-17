Good morning, Red River Valley!
Bitter cold entered the region yesterday afternoon accompanied by frigid northern winds, and it's still here as we wake up. Lows throughout the Red River Valley fell to around 28 with wind chills knocking off a few more degrees. Any areas of standing water after Monday's pouring morning rain may be frozen over, so be careful if you're headed out around sunrise.
Cloud cover today is likely to limit any chances of a warm up beyond about 45 degrees, the forecast high. Clouds are expected to dissipate by afternoon, but continued 15 to 20 mph winds from the north will keep it chilly enough. Another frigid night is in store, with lows expected to drop to 27, even as winds shift to come from the west.
Another sunny day Wednesday should get the region back to at least the mid 50s, though the overnight will again fall to freezing. Rinse and repeat for Thursday - and don't mind the word rinse. Precipitation is not expected until Friday.
