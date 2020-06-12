BONHAM — Four new deaths and 10 more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Fannin County, according to Dr. James Froelich III, the County Health Authority. The total number of fatalities has reached eight, and the case count is 64.
The four new deaths, all of which resided at a Fannin County long-term health facility, included two men aged 84 and 92. Two women also died, one age 88 and the other not reported. The total number of deaths at the nursing home has reached six, with four women and two men succumbing to the virus. Five staff members have also tested positive, but the number of these who are Fannin County residents remains unknown.
No other positive results have been reported among residents in other nursing home facilities, despite broad tested by the state. One employee reported positive, but no other cases were reported this week, Froelich said.
A Fannin County jail inmate reported positive as well, bringing the total number of inmates who have contracted Covid-19 to 10. All have either recovered and returned to the general population or are doing well, Froelich reported. No cases of Covid-19 have been found at Choice Moore or Cole State prison units.
Other cases reported by the state this week include a 42-year-old woman in Dodd City, a 84-year-old woman in the Bonham area, a 26-year-old woman from the Telephone area, a 34-year-old woman outside of Trenton, and a 21-year-old man in Bonham.
“The deaths recorded in Fannin County remind us that the coronavirus is extremely dangerous and can be deadly. This is particularly true in our population of 70 and older. Please take special precautions when in contact with our more senior individuals. What would be like a bad flu in a young person could kill a more senior individual. Please continue to wear masks in populated areas especially if there are individuals in their 70s and 80s present.” Froelich said.
