Fred Malcom Allen, 85, joined the heavenly choir on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Fred and Lorette Allen, of Cunningham, Texas; brothers, John L. Allen and Robert H. (Bob) Allen; sisters, Barbara Allen and Nelda Bewley; and his son, Gary Allen.
Fred attended Cunningham School, Paris Junior College, East Texas State University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Fred and his wife of 61 years, Joy Watts Allen, served in churches in Texas, including several in Paris and Colorado, before moving to Zambia, Africa, to serve 27 years with the International Mission Board. Fred's main job in Zambia was a developer of indigenous music and youth work. They retired in 1998.
Survivors include his wife, the Joy of his life; children, Randy (Dana) Allen, of Plano, Valerie (Gregg) Grossman, of Mesquite, Bruce (Laura), of San Antonio; daughter-in-law, Barbara Allen, of Fort Worth; sister, Martha Shannon, of Euless; brother, Duane (Norah Lee) Allen, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; six granddaughters, Sarah Hanna, Katie Allen, Emily Isaac, Rachel Allen, Abby Allen and Caroline Allen; one grandson, Benjamin Allen; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred is now doing what he spent his whole life preparing for, joyfully singing in the Heavenly choir and praising his Savior for eternity.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Benbrook, at a date to be determined. Memorial check donations can be made to: Inglewood Baptist Church-Chande Orphanage Project, 1901 S. Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.