A pilot made an emergency landing in his Stearman biplane in a field off of Highway 271 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured, according to authorities.
The pilot landed the plane near the 1600 block of Highway 271 South. Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said there were two people in the plane and confirmed that no one was injured. Department of Public Safety information officer Mark Tackett said Friday morning the Federal Aviation Administration ruled the incident as an emergency landing, not a crash.
DPS, Lamar County Sheriff, Reno Police, Paris Fire and Paris EMS all responded to the scene.
Cox Field airport manager Jerry Richey said he was aware of the incident Friday morning.
“Obviously engine failure is pretty serious, but he did a good job landing it, and there are plenty of fields around here to land in,” Richey said.
