Daisy Farms, 4515 Highway 24 South, is suing Lamar County Appraisal District for lower property values in tax years 2018 and 2019 along with relief in taxes and related litigation costs, according to Lamar County court documents.
Daisy claims a roughly $94 million value set by the appraisal district in May 2018 and an almost $90 million value appraised in May 2019 are “in excess of fair market value,” according to the company’s original petitions filed Sept. 10, 2018, and Sept. 3, 2019, in 62nd District Court.
The company seeks up to $100,000 in relief from roughly $1 million in taxes for 2018 and another $100,000 from its still to be determined 2019 bill, which the company has yet to receive, according to court documents.
The appraisal district has been in negotiations with the dairy involving 2018 appraisals and expects negotiations to begin soon about the 2019 appraisal, according to Lamar County Appraiser Jerry Patton.
“The dairy has its own appraisal, and we have hired an outside fee appraiser to do an appraisal for the lawsuit,” Patton said. “That appraisal is scheduled for Oct. 4.”
Patton said he is hopeful an agreement can be reached before litigation heads to court.
Although not the norm, the local district has faced litigation over appraised values in the past, Patton said, mostly industrial firms including Campbell Soup Co. before he became chief appraiser in 2011 and Turner Industries once in recent years.
Daniel P. Donovan of Geary Porter & Donovan of Addison, represents Daisy Farms and James Evans of Hargrave & Evans in Austin represents the Lamar County Appraisal District in the litigation, according to court documents.
