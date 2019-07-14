George Nathan Moneyhun, 67, of Lamar Point, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services, with military honors, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Nathan, the son of Thelbert Roy and Mary Gore Moneyhun, was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He served in communications with the United States Marines, being honorably discharged as a lance corporal. He was always striving for change and peace was very important to him.
He had been a member of the VFW. Nathan never met a stranger, wanted to help others and always had a fondness in his heart for children.
During his career he worked in carpentry, small engine repair and welding.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Harold Thelbert Moneyhun.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Hollenbeck Moneyhun, whom he married in 1976; his mother, Mary Moneyhun Howard of Paris; children, Jennifer West of California, Shawn Marchant and wife, Jenny, of Lewisville, Edgar Moneyhun and wife, Amber, of Odessa, Tonya Bateman and husband, Leo, of Paris and Melissa Miller of Odessa; fifteen grandchildren, Candace Bateman, Malakai Bateman, Skyler Bateman, Christian Marchant, Chloe Marchant, Jayden Roberts, Wyatt Marchant, Katlyn Moneyhun, Logan Moneyhun, Brittney Miller, Haley Miller, Danny Turner III, Nicholas Moneyhun, Aria Mershon and Dane West; two great-grandchildren, Delaney Jo Copeland and Spencer Mershon; along with a host of friends.
