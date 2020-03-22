Lea “Lynnette” Saufferer, 63, of Paris, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was born on June 7, 1956, in Paris, Texas.
Lea was the daughter of the late Jerry “Pete” and Betty Jean Moore. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeana Hohenberger, and sister, Kelly Ann Powledge.
She is survived by her mother Kathy “Mimi” Moore; sister, Jeannie Thompson; husband, Phil Thompson; and brothers, Mike Moore and wife Pamella, Erik Moore and wife, Kelli and Jeremy Moore; along with many nieces and nephews.
Lea cherished being a loving mother to Steven Hohenberger and wife, Heather of Paris, Michelle Burks and husband, Kurt of Paris and Cody Hohenberger and the late Jeana Hohenberger. Family was very important to her and she made many sacrifices for her family.
Lea loved her grandchildren dearly and deeply took pride being called “Granny”. She is survived by five grandchildren, Luke, Trevin and Tannon Hohenberger and Maicey and Bryson Burks, all of Paris.
She was a dedicated nurse while raising four children as a single mom. She loved her patients and taking care of them. Lea was passionate about cooking and her meals were always delicious.
Granny will be deeply missed by so many.
A private memorial with the family will be conducted at a later date.
