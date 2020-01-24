Good morning, Red River Valley!
Are you ready for some sun? Today will be partly sunny, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51 as we continue in a warming period. Winds will come from the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear, allowing the low to dip to around 34. Winds will shift overnight to come from the east southeast, bringing that Gulf moisture back into the area for Saturday, which should be mostly sunny as clouds begin to build. The high Saturday should be around 57.
The combination of increased moisture and low pressure toward the evening should lead to scattered showers through the night and into Sunday morning, the National Weather Service predicts. Rain chances for Saturday night are 50%, and that chance continues into Sunday, mainly before 7 a.m. Sunday will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with some clearing behind a weak cold front later in the day, with a high near 57.
Enjoy the sunny start to the weekend, and have a great Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.