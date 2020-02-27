DEPORT — A hamburger and hot dog dinner followed by an evening of bingo is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 125 Monroe St., sponsored by Project Deport.
“Bingo cards will be $15 and that will allow you to play all 20 games,” event coordinator Julie Grossmann said. “The meal will be included with every $15 card purchase.”
Additional cards for larger prizes will be available. Special prizes include a Blueooth speaker, electric beverage warmer, cast iron skillet set, several $50 gift certificates and more.
The grand prize will be a fire pit, Grossman said.
“Come out for some good food and some fun bingo,” she said.
