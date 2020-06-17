Good morning, Red River Valley! 

We've got another hot, summertime day on tap for Northeast Texas, and there's some good news — it should feel drier this afternoon than it has the past few days, according to the National Weather Service. That's because some dry air has worked its way into the region, and that will drop the dew point quite a bit.

Today will carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., though any storms will be isolated and scattered. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 90. Winds will come from the south southeast at about 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy before gradually clearing as the low gets to around 70.

The temperature will go up somewhat on Thursday with a high of 92 under sunny skies. The low will get back to around 71.

Have a great Wednesday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

