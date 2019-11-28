Jackie Mae Sims Vanderburg, 76, of Powderly, Texas, passed away in her home in Lovell, Wyoming, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
She was born on May 17, 1943 in Houma, Louisiana, to Archie and June Sims.
On June 30, 1962, she married Jimmy Harold Vanderburg and they spent 57 years together. Her favorite moments were times spent with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Vanderburg; daughter, Breana Smith and husband, Greg; daughter, Melissa Cavender and husband, Stan; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held in Lovell, Wyoming, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her remembrance.
