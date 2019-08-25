John Thurman Copeland, 82, of Powderly, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Mr. Copeland, the son of Elmer John and Stella Posey Copeland, was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Finley, Oklahoma.
He served in the United States Army National Guard. John was a geophysicist/computer analyst working in many countries around the world. His career spanned 41 years from 1962-2003.
On Nov. 9, 1962, he married Dian Marie Gifford, building 56 years of family and memories. Survivors include his wife, Dian, one son, John Aaron Copeland, along with extended family members and a host of friends.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of one’s choice.
