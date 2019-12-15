Good morning, Red River Valley!
A surface warm front is expected to move north through the I-20 corridor and into the Red River Valley region by mid morning, the National Weather Service states. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle are expected as cooler air to the north-northeast of the warm front flows in. Models show those conditions will be brief as south-southwest winds pick up and bring warmer air.
What's likely to be a gray morning will turn into a mostly sunny, warm and breezy Sunday afternoon with a high near 65. It'll be a brief shot of warmth ahead of the next cold front that could kick off a bit of rain tonight and Monday morning.
Tonight's low will fall to around 44 under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight winds will be a bit chilly coming from the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. There's a 30% chance for rain.
That chance will increase to 40% Monday as the high only gets to about 51 degrees. Winds will pick up to 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25.
The rest of the week will be spent trying to warm back up, but never really getting above the mid 50s until Saturday.
Don't let the morning fool you. Sunday should be a beautiful day. All you've got to do is enjoy it!
