Chisum ISD will take action on elementary, middle school and high school principals and vice principals’ contracts Monday evening, as well as several budget amendments.
The board will also consider the local TASB Policy EIC; the 2020-21 applications for staff development minutes waiver; and the modified schedule state assessment testing days waiver.
The board meets at 5:45 p.m. at 3250 Church St. in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.