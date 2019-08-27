Sixth District Court Judge Wes Tidwell followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced 40-year-old Lonnie O’Neal of Sumner to 40 years in prison on one count of continuous sexual assault of a child and five years for one count of sexual assault of a child, to be served after the 40-year sentence. O'Neal also received a five year sentence for a third count, sexual assault of a child, to run concurrent with the first five-year sentence.
The sentence was handed down around 3 p.m. after the nine-man, three-woman Lamar County jury found O'Neal guilty on all charges just hours earlier.
To read about the first day of testimony, click here.
