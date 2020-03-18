Face to face classes at Paris Junior College are cancelled indefinitely as the college moves to online instruction beginning Monday.
“We will continue online until we can reopen the campuses,” President Pam Anglin said Thursday afternoon.
Anglin gave no indication as to when the campus might reopen as schools and colleges across the nation are shutting down face-to-face classes because of coronavirus COVID-19.
However, she did say if conditions warrant closure into the end of the semester, students would receive certificates and degrees in the mail, and a graduation ceremony would be held at a later date.
“Students who are completing a certificate or degree will receive
certificates and diplomas through the mail when we complete the semester,” Anglin said. “A graduation ceremony will be held at a future date when it is safe for a large group to come together.”
In addition to the Paris campus, PJC-Greenville Center and PJC-Sulphur Springs Center will be closed.
Anglin gave the following instructions in email correspondence to media outlets.
Students should login to Blackboard and look for instructor emails in DragonMail, Anglin said. Student support services will be accessible by phone, email or online.
The following PJC student services offices will continue to be manned to allow student contact by a phone or email while physical locations are closed.
•Admissions / Registrar (applying for admissions/ transcripts): 903-782-0425 or pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu;
•Advising/Counseling (signing up for classes): 903-782-0426 or counseling@parisjc.edu;
•Financial Aid: 903-782-0429;
•Business Office: 903-782-0232;
•IT Help Desk (for assistance with MyPJC and Blackboard): 903-782-0496 or helpdesk@parisjc.edu;
•PJC Bookstore: online at http://www.bkstr.com/parisjcstore;
•PJC - Greenville Center: 903-454-9333; and
•PJC - Sulphur Springs Center: 903-885-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.