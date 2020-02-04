A $47 million bond proposal is in the works at North Lamar ISD, perhaps as early as May.
A 23-member Community Advisory Committee made the recommendation Monday night to the board of trustees during a two-hour special meeting. A vote on the matter is expected next week at a regular board meeting.
If called, this will be the second bond effort in the past three years. Voters rejected a $44.9 million bond package in May 2017 by 85 votes.
“We can’t afford another black-eye,” advisory committee spokesman Brad Nutt said. “We have got to see this passes for the good of our students, our teachers and our North Lamar family.”
The proposal calls for three propositions, the first for roughly $30 million for improvements to Parker Elementary, the adaptation of Everett Elementary for a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, the demolition of both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools and the construction of a new pre-kindergarten through grade three elementary school built on a 35-acre district-owned tract north of the high school.
Proposition 2 for $1.2 million would be for 12 new buses.
Proposition 3 calls for roughly $16 million for district-wide technology improvements, facility improvements at Stone Middle School and North Lamar High School, a band hall addition, synthetic turf for the football, baseball and softball stadiums, the resurfacing of the track and improvements to the indoor practice facility.
The proposal is expected to impact the property tax rate by 19.22 cents from 97 cents per $100 valuation to $1.1622 per $100 valuation, which would cost a $100,000 property owner an additional $192.20 a year.
Representatives from the architectural design team of Parkhill Smith & Cooper, a Lubbock-based firm with offices in Frisco assisted the advisory committee with their work.
“We are confident in our research on the cost estimates,” company official Michael Howard said following a presentation by firm architect and North Lamar High School graduate Michael Strain.
“We are a large company with a large research base, and we worked with current market trends in the area.”
Board president Jeff Martin expressed confidence in the firm and in Strain.
“We are excited that we have a North Lamar graduate as an architect,” Martin said.
“He went to school in these buildings as well as grew up in our community. He knows and understands the facility needs at North Lamar on a first-hand basis.”
Strain assured the board that cost estimates are based on “middle of the road” type facilities, not “all flashy” but of good quality materials that are going to last.
“I hope you see you have a lot of options built into this budget,” Strain said as he shared photographs of a number of schools his company has designed in recent years. “Teachers will be involved in school design; we just facilitate the process.”
In closing the meeting, Martin said if the board plans to move forward now, action needs to be taken at next Monday’s meeting because of deadlines to get the election on the May ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.