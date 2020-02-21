Honey Grove student Ben Patrick was elected the state Beta Vice-President at the recent Texas State Beta Convention. This is the fourth year in a row that the newly elected Vice-President is from Honey Grove.
Patrick campaigned against four other candidates, presented his speech and answered a question. The club also performed a campaign skit to promote Patrick.
Patrick will run for national officer this summer at the National Beta Convention in Fort Worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.