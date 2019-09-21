MONDAY
Everett Elementary School: 4 to 6 p.m., open house.
Givens Early Childhood Center: Fall yearbook picture day.
WEDNESDAY
Stone Middle School: all day, picture retakes for band, choir, football, volleyball and cross country. Givens Early Childhood Center: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Pre-K Day at the Fair
THURSDAY
Bailey Intermediate School: 5 to 6 p.m., open house.
SATURDAY
Parker Elementary School: 2 to 4 p.m., 80th year celebration.
Send listings for On Campus to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
