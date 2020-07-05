Services for Mr. Greg Crume, 68, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home with Bro. Benny Dollins officiating.
Interment will follow in Creagleville Cemetery.
Mr. Crume passed away July 1, 2020, in Whitehouse. He was born Dec. 7, 1951, in Grand Saline, to George and Betty Wheeler Crume. Greg grew up in Carthage and graduated from Carthage High School, Class of 1970. He and Teresa had traveled with his work in the oil and gas industry, living in Texas, Louisiana, and in Paris since 2008. He was a member of Blossom Church of God in Paris and the Elk’s Lodge No. 2433. He enjoyed traveling, watching baseball and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Crume is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Robert Crume; and sister, Mary Ann Crume.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Crume of Grand Saline; daughter, Courtni Jackson and husband, Travis of Nacogdoches; two grandchildren, Madeline and Tatum; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Campbell, Doug Owens, Kenny Harris, J. R. Sweat, Jay Hughes and George Fisher.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
