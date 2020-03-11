Bettye Lee Ready Hindman gently departed from this earth on Saturday, March 7.
She was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma, on Sept. 22, 1921, to Robert Ready and Cleo Arnold Ready.
She met Pete Hindman while working as a stenographer in Oklahoma City and they married in 1943. After WWII they moved to Pete’s home town of Paris, Texas.
Bettye soon joined the Sanctuary Choir at Central Presbyterian Church and eventually became director of music. Bettye became well known in Paris for her beautiful soprano voice, her sparkly green eyes and her love of life.
She is survived by her nephew, Scott Martin, of Magalia, California, and his wife, Mary and children, Matthew and Erin; her niece, Mendy Martin, of Fallsville, California; her cousin, Jan Ready Cook, of Tyler, Texas; and more friends than anyone could count.
Predeceasing Bettye were her parents; her husband; and her sister, Genne Martin, of California.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at Central Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors.
