NOV. 12 to NOV. 13
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:26 to 9:33 a.m., 2400 Jefferson Road.
5:38 to 5:48 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
11:48 p.m. to 12:02 a.m., 547 Cedar St.
First Responder-Paris
6:50 to 7:11 a.m., 2220 Lamar Ave.
8:52 to 9:02 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
8:58 to 9:20 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:21 to 9:36 a.m., 1717 N. Main St.
9:33 to 10:15 a.m., 927 S. Collegiate Drive.
9:38 to 10:14 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:29 to 12:42 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
12:31 to 12:49 p.m., 225 34th St. SE.
1:17 to 1:55 p.m., 120 7th St. SW.
1:32 to 1:42 p.m., 140 W. Washington St.
3:17 to 3:41 p.m., 210 31st
St. SW.
4:35 to 4:52 p.m., 245 33rd St. SE.
7:20 to 7:38 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
9:22 to 9:47 p.m., Clarksville St.
11:25 to 11:42 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
11:47 p.m. to 12 a.m., 905 13th St. NE.
12:12 to 12:25 a.m., 750 Bonham St.
2:29 to 2:37 a.m., 500 12th St. SE.
2:57 to 3:06 a.m., 2255 E. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:15 to 1:40 a.m., 10004 Highway 19/24.
Haz-Mat Incident
1:38 to 1:53 a.m., 1300 W. Sherman St.
Public Service
7:36 to 7:48 a.m., 1430 26th St. NE.
10:17 to 10:29 a.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
