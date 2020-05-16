Funeral services for James C. “Jim” Williams, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Williams was born March 7, 1942, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Catherine Chandler and Covy Williams, and died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Williams graduated from Paris High School. He had resided in Lufkin for 55 years. He owned and operated Jim Williams Menswear for 25 years and worked for Carroway Funeral Home for 11 1/2 years as an assistant and pre-arrangement counselor.
He was an avid golfer and fisherman and loved to take in stray animals. He was a Stephen F. Austin State University alumni and held a great love for his Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. Mr. Williams was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 55 years, Laddie Williams of Lufkin; daughters, Stacy Williams and Wendy Williams, both of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glen and Pat Books of Paris; and his fur babies, Maggie and Miss Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at carrowayfuneralhome.com.
