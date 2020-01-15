Curtis Dale Lackey was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Norfork, Arkansas, to Curtis and Edith Lackey. He worked most of his life as a boilermaker and a truck driver. His passions in life included training horses and writing/singing gospel songs.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dwayne and Kenneth; and sister, Wanda, all of Arkansas.
Dale is survived by his wife, Jeannine Lackey; two stepsons, Matthew (Vivian) and Tom (Tess); six grandchildren, Lia, Ariya, Tyler, Enzo, Brandin and Rees; and three great-grandchildren, Finnegan, Wayland and Addison; and one sister, Wanda Henley.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at The Cowboy Church on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.