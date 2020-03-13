LUTHERAN
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Luke 11:14-28 and it is titled “Preserve Us From Evil.”
Vespers is set for 7 p.m., each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. S.E. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) gathers each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Barry Loving brings the sermon, “Identity Revealed.”
Classes for all ages begin at 9:50 a.m. A nursery is available for infants from 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays and during special services.
A men’s coffee group gathers for Bible study and fellowship every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Disciple Women’s Ministry Bible study meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Little Lights Tutoring, a free program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, except for school holidays. Call the office if transportation is needed.
Al-Anon provides support for the families and friends of alcoholics every Wednesday at noon and every Thursday at 6 p.m. Nar-Anon provides support for families and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse on Mondays at 6 p.m. Call 903-491-8067 for information
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5516 or e-mail office@firstchristianparis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.