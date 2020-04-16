In China, where new reported virus cases have dwindled, life is ruled by a green symbol on a smartphone screen that says a user is symptom-free and can board a subway, check into a hotel or just enter Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the pandemic began in December. The European Union looked into creating a Covid-19 smartphone app that could function across the bloc. Google and Apple plan to add to phones software that would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers. Would you be wiling to let cellphone app track your health to reopen the economy?

