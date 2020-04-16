No one was injured in a blaze at a Deshong Drive apartment complex Tuesday evening that took Paris Fire Department firefighters roughly three and a half hours to fully put out.
About 30 people were displaced due to the blaze though, interim fire chief Thomas McMonigle said.
“Some parts are more badly damaged than others, but there are definitely areas where the damage done was quite severe, and half the roof was really badly damaged” he said. “It’s up to the property owner whether to let them back in or not.”
Though the cause of the fire is undetermined, McMonigle said it began downstairs and worked its way up into the roof.
“Our guys did a great job,” McMonigle said. “One of our quints was on a medical call, so we had 10 guys on the scene instead of 14 like we normally would’ve, but they still did an extremely good job handling the situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.