On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Lorna Turk, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and nana to all that knew her, passed away at the age of 78.
Lorna was born on Aug. 28, 1940, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Edgar Lee and Mary Zady McDaniel Trammel.
On Dec. 13, 1960, she married JW Turk. Together they raised three sons, Billy, Terry and Glenn, and one daughter, Angie.
Lorna was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, playing her Atari and Nintendo and raising kids whether they were blood or not. Although she was a feisty and outspoken woman, she had a pure heart of gold. She never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She is loved by many and will be missed by all.
Lorna was preceded in death by her father, Edgar Lee; mother, Mary; children, Billy, Terry and Angie; siblings, Bill Trammel, Joann Watts, Orville Trammel, Claire Trammel, Charles Ray Trammel and Susan Trammel.
She is survived by her husband, JW Turk, of Paris; son, Glenn Turk, of Paris; grandchildren, TJ and Amber Turk, of Broken Bow, Cory Turk, Kelsey and wife, Ashley Turk, Joby Turk, Tia Turk and fiancé, John English, Whitney and husband, Chris Pirtle, all of Paris; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Logan and Macey, of Broken Bow, Gauge Turk, Hunter and Austin McDonald and Evian Pirtle, all of Paris; siblings, Henry Trammel, of Paris, Evagene Randolph, of Paris and Pat Walton, of Broken Bow; and a plethora of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to
7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the funeral home and funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Fry and Gibbs funeral home. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to CASA for Kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.