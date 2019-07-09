WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30, Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 Food and Fellowship; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Red, White and And Blue Party: 1 p.m., Paris Event Center.
Take off Pounds Sensibly: Noon, Eastside, use middle glass door., call 903-739-8179, Calvary United Methodist Church, 3105 Lamar Ave.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church for rehearsal, then sing at Brentwood and Stillhouse Assisted Living homes.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion: 7 p.m. general meeting at the Post in Deport. Executive Committee meeting is canceled.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
FRIDAY
Paris Municipal Band: 8:30 p.m. at Bywaters Park, 300 S. Main St. in Paris. In case of rain, band will move to Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobis; 10 a.m., Volunteer Expo; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
United Way of Lamar County Volunteer Expo: 10 a.m. to noon, free event, visit with organizations to connect with volunteer opportunities, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m., at Paris Body Art Expo, in the parking lot of Love Civic Center, call 903-219-7926 to schedule an appointment or for information.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m., at Paris Body Art Expo, in the parking lot of Love Civic Center, call 903-219-7926 to schedule an appointment or for information.
MONDAY
Cornerstone Baptist Church Vacation Bible School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 15 to 17, for children in Kindergarten through fifth-grade, $25 for first child, $40 for two, $60 for family maximum, Breakfast, lunch and snacks provided, stories, messy games and inflatables, call 903-517-1962.
JULY 16
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Lisa Mikitarian will discuss the Paris Film Festival.
JULY 19
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 5 p.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m. ,music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
JULY 20
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
34th Annual Tour de Paris: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., begins at Love Civic Center.
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m., balloon launch; 5 p.m. ,music , food, vendors, rides and balloon glow, $5 admission, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
JULY 23
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Mark Davenport will discuss Camp Brave Heart-Cypress Basin Hospice Inc.
JULY 21
Paris Balloon and Music Festival: 6:30 a.m, balloon launch, Lamar County Fairgrounds.
JULY 27
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
JULY 30
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Johnny Williams and Keith Flowers will discuss the Kiwanis Convention trip.
AUG. 3
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
